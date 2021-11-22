Colorado Springs police arrested an 18-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a driver in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Police arrested James Thomas Lloyd on Monday morning after the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, a release said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been released by police, died at the scene of the crash, where it was discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound, the release said.

Officers booked Lloyd into the El Paso County jail without bail.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at -719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.