Police in Colorado Springs investigated a suspicious package Monday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV and police.

Law enforcement activity at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices near Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods was seen around 2:30 p.m. and called in to KKTV. The building is located at 4255 Sinton Rd.

Police said they were called by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for concerns tied to the package. The bomb squad was sent to investigate at about 2 p.m.

When KKTV arrived to the scene at 2:45 p.m., the area was clear of law enforcement.

The all-clear was likely given by police.

