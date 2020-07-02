An unusual attempt to break into an electronic gaming store left a gaping hole in the business' wall early Thursday morning, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
Two people chained a Ford Bronco to the doors of the store, in the 1000 block of South Tejon Street, sometime before 5 a.m. The suspects left a gaping hole in the building and also made an unsuccessful attempt at driving away with an ATM. Eventually, they abandoned the vehicle at the scene, police told the news channel.
Suspects had not been located as of 6 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, (719) 634-STOP.
This is a developing story and will be updated.