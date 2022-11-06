Cop Lights.jpg

Police are looking for a pair of suspects who rammed two squad cars with an allegedly stolen vehicle in east Colorado Springs on Saturday, according to a release from the department.

The incident took place at about 9:50 p.m., when officers spotted a stolen silver pickup truck in the 200 block on North Academy Boulevard, police said. When officers attempted a “non-contact block,” placing police vehicles in front of and behind the truck, one passenger left the vehicle and ran. The driver of the truck then backed into one squad car, then drove forward and pushed the second police car about 15 feet before speeding away, officials said.

Police were able to see two occupants in the truck as it drove off.

Officers caught and arrested the passenger who fled on foot, Thomas Daniel Thomas, 30. No injuries were reported.

