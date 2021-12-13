Fountain police have arrested a suspected parole violator with an extensive criminal history, the department announced Monday.

Reggie Chaisson, 31, is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail, officials said in a news release.

Following up on a tip about the possible fugitive, Fountain police learned on Friday that Chaisson was at the Super 8 Motel on Champlin Drive in Fountain. Officers were able to locate Chaisson's room and convince him to surrender peacefully, police said.

Records show that Chaisson has been convicted of a variety of offenses including robbery, menacing and trespassing.