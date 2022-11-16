The victim of a suspected homicide at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs has been identified as 45-year-old Ricky Keiser, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

Officers found Keiser deceased just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 7 when police dispatch began receiving calls about a possible body in the area of South Fountain Street and South Union Boulevard.

Based on the extent of the victim's visible injuries, detectives with the Homicide Division took the lead on the investigation, officials said. Keiser's death is the 42nd homicide investigation of the year in the city, according to police. This year's total nears the record of 44 homicides in 2021.

Previous Gazette reporting listed an unnamed woman's death on Nov. 3 as a suspected shooting fatality and the 42nd homicide investigation of the year, but Colorado Springs police spokesperson Robert Tornabene said her death was not identified as a homicide.

Police said this is still an active investigation, as no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.