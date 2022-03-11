A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Friday after a car traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs crashed into another car, police said.
Angel Betancourt was arrested in the crash but no injuries were reported, police said.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-25 near Mile Marker 141, police said. Witnesses told police that a white sedan was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-25 before hitting a gray sedan traveling in the right direction, police said.
The driver of the white sedan was taken to a hospital to be evaluated on the suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.