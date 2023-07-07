Two people suspected of breaking into the Union Printer's Home to steal copper wiring and tubing were arrested on Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.

Officers responded to the building at 101 S. Union Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. after a maintenance worker spotted several people inside stripping electrical wires.

Police said nearby K9 officers surrounded the building and saw three suspects exit with copper wiring and tubing.

The suspects fled after being contacted by officers; two were apprehended.

Police identified those two suspects as Angela Wallace and Anthony Hazard. Detectives believe the pair may also be responsible for other large copper thefts and burglaries around the city.

According to police, the estimated total damage and theft of the wires is over $250,000.

Police report there have been multiple recent burglaries to the historic building, located on a 26-acre campus across the street from Memorial Park.

The building formerly housed an assisted-living facility that shuttered in 2020 following the death of a 88-year-old resident who was found frozen to death on an outside bench just 40 yards from the facility.

Two years ago, local investors purchased it for $18.5 million with plans to revitalize and preserve the property.