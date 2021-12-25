Colorado Springs police are investigating an incident in which a suspect may have stolen a coworker's vehicle and ran them over with it on Christmas Eve, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Just past 7 p.m. Friday, police were sent to a carjacking in the area of 3800 East Pikes Peak Avenue, near South Academy Boulevard. According to calls, a person had stolen a vehicle from a coworker and the coworker had been run over by a car, officials said.
When officers arrived, they contacted the victims and saw that one was injured as a result of the carjacking. The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The police investigation is ongoing.