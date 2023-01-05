Stolen truck.jpeg

A pickup truck is stuck in a fence following the arrest of a man suspected of stealing the vehicle, then trying to drive through the fence to escape police.

Colorado Springs police on Thursday arrested a suspected car thief after he allegedly tried to drive a stolen vehicle through a fence in an attempt to evade capture, according to a news release.

Forrest Matuschka, 30, faces a number of charges including auto theft and attempting to elude police officers.

At about 11 a.m., officers saw a reportedly stolen vehicle near 4700 Rusina Road, police said. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupant tried to escape by driving backward through a fence, where the vehicle got stuck.

The driver jumped out of the passenger-side door and ran, with officers close behind, according to the release. Police say they spotted a hypodermic needle in the man’s hand, and an officer struck Matuschka with a stun gun and took him into custody.

Matuschka’s criminal history includes arrests for auto theft in 2017 and 2018, as well as an open warrant for a suspected car theft in 2021, according to court records.

