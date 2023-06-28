A man who was shot and killed after entering a Colorado Springs home Tuesday evening has been identified as 28-year-old William Zink, of Colorado Springs, police reported Wednesday.

Police said at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Gold Hill division received reports of a burglary on the 700 block of Nebula Court in the Upper Skyway neighborhood.

The homeowner told police that he had been armed with a handgun and shot the stranger who entered his home.

Zink was later found by police in the area and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to police, Zink's death is being investigated as the 14th homicide in the city this year. There were 26 homicide investigations at this time last year.

No other arrests have been made, but there is no danger to the community and those involved in the incident "have been accounted for," police said. Anyone with further information about the incident are asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.