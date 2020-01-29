burglar at The Chippy

Photo of a burglary suspect. Surveillance from Jan. 23, 2020.

The owner of The Chippy in Colorado Springs is hoping for help in tracking down a suspected criminal who could be tied to another break-in at a different restaurant.

The suspect is pictured at the top of this article. If you recognize this person, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-03991. The crime at the Chippy happened Thursday night at 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of North Academy Boulevard.

Another break-in at Happy Belly Tacos the same night may be connected to the same suspects. 

