The owner of The Chippy in Colorado Springs is hoping for help in tracking down a suspected criminal who could be tied to another break-in at a different restaurant.
The suspect is pictured at the top of this article. If you recognize this person, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-03991. The crime at the Chippy happened Thursday night at 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of North Academy Boulevard.
Another break-in at Happy Belly Tacos the same night may be connected to the same suspects.