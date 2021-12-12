Cañon City police are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman who was jogging on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park in Cañon City Saturday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday a male attacked a female jogger near the western entrance of the park, police said. The woman fought the attacker and escaped with minor injuries.

The suspect — described as a around 5-foot-7-inches tall who was wearing a black top and black pants — fled the scene on foot, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was treated and later released, according to officials.

Cañon City police ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact FreCom at 719-792-6411, or the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5611.

Tipsters can also anonymously report information related to the incident through Crimestoppers at 719-275-7867, or text "tip680" to the number 274637.

Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $1,000 through Crime Stoppers and the Cañon City Police Department, officials said.