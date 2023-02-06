In the early hours of Friday morning, a suspect stole three amber light bars from parking enforcement vehicles on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video around 3:30 a.m. in a parking garage and can be seen wearing a lower face covering and blue latex gloves. He is described by UCCS police as a white man of unknown age with a bald head.

The suspect was driving a black four-door Toyota with no plates and extensive damage to its right and left front ends, according to police.

The suspect was spotted by grounds workers on campus around 8:45 a.m. the same day. He was near a UCCS box truck, but fled the area when he was seen, police said.

UCCS police are asking anyone who has seen the suspect or the suspect vehicle to contact the UCCS Police Department at 719-255-3111.