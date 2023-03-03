A suspect is at large after a Friday morning shooting that left one man critically injured , according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave around 11:30 a.m. for a reported shooting, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been made available in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at 719-553-2502 or, to remain anonymous, 719-542-7867.