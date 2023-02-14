Police are searching for one man following a bank robbery on the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive in north Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Colorado Springs police spokesperson, Robert Tornabene, the man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at the 3500 block of Hartsel Drive at 3:20 p.m.

The robber presented the teller a "threatening" note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation. This article will be updated once more information is received.