A suspect is on the run after assaulting a man near the base of the Manitou Incline, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement received reports of the assault in the parking lot below the Barr trailhead around 7:40 p.m. Monday. The victim's injuries were severe.

“Manitou Springs Fire arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts,” El Paso County Sheriff's Department Lt. Carla Schmidt told Gazette news partner KKTV. “The victim was transported to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene, where there were multiple witnesses.”

Schmitt said an investigation is underway, and no suspect description had been released as of Tuesday morning.

“We are currently reviewing camera footage of the incident and interviewing witnesses,” Schmidt said.

This article will be updated once more information is received.