A man who allegedly shot a police officer Friday has been arrested, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday.
Jacob Aaron Sedillo, 25, was captured without incident Tuesday at a residence in the 600 block of Superior Street and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
A Colorado Springs police officer conducting a traffic stop of two motorcyclists Friday evening in the parking lot of 3010 N. Nevada Ave. was shot when one of the bikers fired at him, hitting him at least once before fleeing the scene. The second biker stayed at the scene. The fleeing biker was later identified as Sedillo, according to police.
The wounded officer, whose name was not released, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home, police said.
Tuesday's operation involved the Colorado Springs Police Department's tactical enforcement, unmanned aerial system and canine units, as well as the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, which included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Secret Service, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information concerning the incident call 444-7000, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.