The Air Force Academy confirmed that John Paz, the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead Sunday evening in Security-Widefield, was an employee at the academy.

Two deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and one Fountain police officer responded to a reported shooting at a residence near the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security-Widefield around 5 p.m. and were fired upon as they arrived.

The alleged shooter, identified as 33-year-old John Paz, struck and killed Deputy Andrew Peery, 39.

While at the scene, deputies and officers also located a deceased adult female in the residence's front yard. Paz was later found dead inside as the result of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Air Force Academy spokesman Dean Miller confirmed Monday that Paz had been employed at the 94th Flying Training Squadron at the Air Force Academy Airfield.

Miller said the suspect had worked as a Squadron Aviation Resource Management Technician since Dec. 5, 2021.