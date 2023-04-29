Police tell Gazette news partner, KKTV, they got a call before noon Saturday regarding an alleged home invasion on Gahart Drive, Colorado Springs.
Police arrived on the scene and told KKTV they found the suspect, a 30-year-old man, fleeing the scene, armed with a gun, and barricaded behind an outside vehicle. The suspect was reportedly uncooperative with authorities. However, no tactical units were called to the scene.
Police also said a child and an adult were inside the apartment during the alleged home invasion. Authorities said both individuals are safe with no injuries.
