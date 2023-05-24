A person in a hockey mask who attempted to rob a northeast Colorado Springs business Wednesday morning is at large, according to police.

The suspect allegedly entered a business in the 6000 block of Dublin Boulevard around 11:12 a.m., displayed a knife and demanded money.

The suspect left the scene without taking any money and officers did not locate the alleged offender while searching the area.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect, but the person was wearing a hockey mask and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.