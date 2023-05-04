A man was arrested Thursday in three robberies at Family Dollar stores across Colorado Springs in the past month, according to police.

During the robberies, one of which occurred Wednesday at the Family Dollar at 3335 N. Academy Blvd., the suspect demanded cash, displayed a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before law enforcement arrived, police said. No one was injured during these incidents.

William Marshall, 20, was identified as the suspect after an investigation by the Police Department's robbery unit and was arrested while trying to enter Fort Carson Gate 20 Thursday afternoon. Marshall's connection to Fort Carson is not immediately known.

Police said Marshall is facing six counts of second-degree kidnapping and three counts of aggravated robbery.