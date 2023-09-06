Police identified a suspect for the early morning shooting at a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Monday, police received reports of a shooting near the Galley Manor Apartments on the 300 block of Galley Road, officials said.

According to the department, police on the scene located the victim who had been shot several times and was left in the roadway.

The following afternoon at 1:15 p.m., members of CSPD’s Armed Violent Offenders Unit, and Assault Unit located and arrested the suspect, Michael Dotson, near the 3100 block of East Dale Street.

According to the department, Dotson faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and assault. He is currently being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.