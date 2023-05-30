One person is in police custody Tuesday morning following an hours-long standoff between officials and a barricaded suspect in southwest Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to a Lieutenant with the Gold Hill division, police were called to the Park Place Apartments after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. Responding officers obtained information on the scene that the victim was being held against her will and was in immediate danger.

Officials with CSPD’s tactical Enforcement Unit forced entry into the apartment and found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were also able to locate the suspect, who barricaded himself within the residence.

Authorities closed access to Cheyenne Boulevard between Otter Avenue and Fenmoor Place. Residents were asked to avoid the area, stay in their homes, and lock their doors.

As of 9:46 a.m. only residents of the Park Place apartments remained on alert, with the shelter in place order lifted for neighboring homes.

As of 11:16 a.m. Tornabene said the man was found inside the apartment without incident and is in police custody.

No information regarding the suspect's identity has been released at this time. This article will be updated once more information is received.