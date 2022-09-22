Police Line Do Not Cross

Getty Images

 Getty Images

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police responded to a stabbing in the 1200 Block of Dancing Horse Drive. Two adult victims suffered “life threatening injuries” and were transported to a local hospital, police said.

Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate the stabbing. The crime poses no threat to the community, according to CSPD.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments