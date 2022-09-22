A suspect is in custody after a stabbing Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police responded to a stabbing in the 1200 Block of Dancing Horse Drive. Two adult victims suffered “life threatening injuries” and were transported to a local hospital, police said.
Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate the stabbing. The crime poses no threat to the community, according to CSPD.