A “violent habitual offender” was arrested early Tuesday morning after authorities say he fired at a sheriff's deputy, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and Ridge Road in unincorporated El Paso County, authorities say.

Police identified one of the vehicle’s occupants, 32-year-old Wesley Braden, as a habitual offender wanted on several violent felony charges including domestic violence, attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing and aggravated robbery. Wesley also had misdemeanor and traffic-related charges.

Due to the violent nature of Braden’s warrants, El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrived to assist Manitou police. Braden “violently resisted” when deputies attempted to arrest him and fired at least one round from a concealed handgun at a deputy, authorities said.

No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident. Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following an arrest and was later booked into the El Paso County jail.

Braden now faces several additional charges including attempted first-degree murder of an officer, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is being held on a $1 million bond.