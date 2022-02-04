One of the suspects in the six robberies that took place during a Colorado Springs snowstorm earlier this week was arrested in Aurora, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Friday.
Police have not released the suspect's name.
Around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, a man robbed a bank in the 400 block of Cascade Avenue, taking with him an undisclosed amount of money. On Friday, Aurora police received a tip about the man. Through continued investigation by law enforcement — including Aurora police, Colorado Springs detectives and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation — officials developed probable cause to arrest the man, Colorado Springs police said.
He was arrested in Aurora.