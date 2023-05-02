Colorado Springs police arrested a man Tuesday that they suspect of being the man who robbed a bank in the 1100 block of North Circle Drive last week.

The bank robber had entered the bank at 2:30 p.m. on April 24 and presented a note demanding money to bank employees. He was given an undisclosed amount of money, and left the bank on foot before police arrived.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Robbery Unit identified 38-year-old Colorado Springs resident Aron John Radej as the suspect. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Radej on suspicion of robbery on Monday.

On Tuesday, the department announced that officers, including the Tactical Enforcement Unit, found Radej around 3:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, and took him into custody without incident.