MLK bypass

The MLK Bypass was closed in both directions between Union and Circle. Photo courtesy KKTV.

A man already in jail was served a warrant Tuesday for murder in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting of 41-year-old Kristopher Wilson, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday. 

Jesus Velasco, 25, was served the warrant after being arrested by the department's homicide and assault unit earlier in the day on unrelated charges, officials said. 

Wilson was found on the Martin Luther King Bypass suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after police were notified of a shooting around 9:07 p.m. 

El Paso County Sheriff's Office thanks community after 2 arrested in connection with auto theft
Man with military background accused of multiple sexual assaults in Colorado Springs
Load comments