A man already in jail was served a warrant Tuesday for murder in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting of 41-year-old Kristopher Wilson, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
Jesus Velasco, 25, was served the warrant after being arrested by the department's homicide and assault unit earlier in the day on unrelated charges, officials said.
Wilson was found on the Martin Luther King Bypass suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after police were notified of a shooting around 9:07 p.m.