A man arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the legs near the The Citadel mall Sunday night has been identified as 22-year-old Justo Villa, police said.

Officers arrived in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to her legs, police said.

While first aid was provided, officers followed footprints in the snow to a nearby apartment, law enforcement said.

Occupants of the apartment gave police consent to search the premises. Several people were detained, one of whom was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, police said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Officers also found a handgun in the apartment, police said.

Police said Villa was already incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail when he was identified as the person responsible for the shooting. Villa faces a first-degree assault charge and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.