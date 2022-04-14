One man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, burglary and other crimes after police say he crashed his vehicle and killed a passenger while fleeing from police, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
Kyle David Herschfield, 34, was arrested April 7, a day after the crash. Just before 11:52 p.m. on the April 6, police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Whitman Road regarding a possible burglary. Officers spoke to the victim and learned that Herschfield had left the scene. Officers obtained a description of Herschfield and the vehicle he was driving.
At 11:55 p.m., officers were told Herschfield allegedly reentered the residence. As police returned, Herschfield fled, officials said, heading southbound on Circle Drive. After crossing the intersection of Monterey Road, he began driving south in the northbound lanes of Circle. Due to his dangerous driving, officers said they called off the pursuit.
Police then learned the suspect vehicle had flipped over as it used an on-ramp as an off-ramp. Herschfield and 25-year-old Seth Walden were ejected from the vehicle. Herschfield was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Walden died at the scene.
Officials said that investigation revealed that Herschfield had lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over multiple times.