Colorado Springs police are working a scene near the 200 block of Beaver Court on reports of a suspect barricaded inside a home, according to CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene.

This is an active situation. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes.

According to Tornabene, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an evolving situation, and this article will be updated once more information is received.