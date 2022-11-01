Police are searching for a person who robbed a store at gunpoint in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, where police say the robber entered a store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied, and the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Police said the robber is 6 feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and dark jeans.

Earlier in the day, Colorado Springs police responded to a robbery at a dollar store near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. It wasn't immediately clear whether the robberies were connected.