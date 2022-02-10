A standoff between an armed man and law enforcement in a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs ended Thursday afternoon with the man being arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrest was announced via Twitter around 2:25 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was lifted and nearby French Elementary School resumed normal operations, the tweet said. 

Deputies were called about 11 a.m. to the 4000 block of Excursion Drive about a man who had a warrant for his arrest related to domestic violence, the Sherriff's Office said. He was the lone person inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office asked residents within a quarter-mile of the area to shelter in place. French Elementary  was placed on a precautionary "lockout" status.

