Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 43-year-old ranch hand whose body was discovered in Rush last May.

DNA collected from the scene of the killing led investigators to a 26-year-old suspect, identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as Kevin Armondo Chaparro-Macias. Chaparro-Macias was arrested Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release.

The victim, Donaciano Amaya, was found dead May 12, 2021 in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded on a welfare check.

Amaya reportedly worked as a ranch hand for Courtney and Nicole Mallery, two Black ranchers in Yoder whose ongoing, highly-publicized dispute with a neighbor has led to allegations of stalking and racism.

Courtney Mallery had previously said he believed Amaya's homicide was a "clear message" to the couple to get out of their home in Yoder, which is 14 miles east of the May 2021 crime scene. In the release, the Sheriff's Office said allegations of the homicide being "a racially motivated hate message toward the Mallerys" were false.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional information about the killing.

Court records show Chaparro-Macias faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. Chaparro-Macias is due in district court for a first hearing on March 16. He was previously found guilty of stalking in 2022 and sentenced to two years on probation.

He is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County jail.