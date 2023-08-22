A Colorado Springs man was arrested in connection with a string of six robberies in the southeast portion of the city over the course of a month, according to a Tuesday news release.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says 22-year-old Benjamin Moore targeted food establishments while wielding a semi-automatic handgun.
Moore allegedly entered the restaurants and demanded cash after displaying his weapon, according to the release. No injuries were reported as a result of the robberies, but Moore fired in the direction of a witness attempting to intervene in one instance.
CSPD identified Moore while he was walking near his residence and took him into custody without incident.
According to CSPD, Moore is the suspect in the following robberies:
- July 19 at the 7-Eleven located at 1760 Shasta Drive
- July 24 at the Subway located at 2499 S. Academy Blvd.
- July 29 at the Wendy’s located at 1910 S. Academy Blvd.
- Aug. 10 at the Jimmy John’s located at 2710 S. Academy Blvd.
- Aug. 15 at the Subway located at 2499 S. Academy Blvd.
- Aug. 15 at the Papa John’s located at 3755 Astrozon Blvd.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only