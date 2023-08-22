A Colorado Springs man was arrested in connection with a string of six robberies in the southeast portion of the city over the course of a month, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says 22-year-old Benjamin Moore targeted food establishments while wielding a semi-automatic handgun.

Moore allegedly entered the restaurants and demanded cash after displaying his weapon, according to the release. No injuries were reported as a result of the robberies, but Moore fired in the direction of a witness attempting to intervene in one instance.

CSPD identified Moore while he was walking near his residence and took him into custody without incident.

According to CSPD, Moore is the suspect in the following robberies: