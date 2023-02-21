A suspect in an alleged drive-by shooting has been arrested after one man sustained a gunshot wound in north Colorado Springs on Feb. 7, according to Colorado Springs police.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driving in the 8000 block of North Academy Boulevard, when another vehicle pulled up alongside, police said. Several rounds were allegedly fired into the vehicle, striking the victim at least once in the leg. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Richard Otero, 35, was arrested eight days later on Feb. 15 in connection with the shooting and faces a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, harassment and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to court records.

Otero is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance on Feb. 28.

Otero is also facing a charge of third-degree assault causing injury, stemming from a different incident in January, according to court records. He has been previously convicted in El Paso County of obstructing a peace officer in 2018, third-degree assault in 2017, being an accessory to a crime in 2009 and possessing drug paraphernalia in 2002.