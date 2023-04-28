A student with a loaded handgun was arrested Friday afternoon near the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus in east Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said a school resource officer initially detained the student, who has not been publicly identified, after it was found he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

While searching the student, the school resource officer and security team located the firearm. Police said the student did not make threats to students or staff, calling it an "isolated incident."

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.