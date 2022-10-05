Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a student who reportedly brought a handgun and ammunition to class at Evans Elementary on Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The student, whose identity was not divulged due to his age, was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, a sixth-degree felony, the Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement responded to the school, located at 1675 Winnebago Road in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood, just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a parent of an Evans Elementary student told a staff member that their child had seen another student with one round of ammunition, according to a message sent to parents by D-49 spokesperson David Nancarrow and Evans principal Marcia Case.
The staff member then reported the information to the Sheriff's Office and the school district's security team, the message said. A search of the student's backpack yielded a handgun, ammunition and a magazine.
"There is no indication the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff," Nancarrow said. "After speaking with the student and the student’s parents, we believe this incident is more reflective of a misguided attempt to impress friends."
Deputies' investigation confirmed the message, finding that the student said he had not brought the weapon to class "to engage in violence but simply to show his friends."
The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing as it determines how the student came to possess the handgun and ammunition.