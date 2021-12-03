A father and his son could face charges in an incident in which police say the son brought a weapon to Fountain Middle School Friday morning, officials with the Fountain Police Department said.
Officials said they were alerted by school administrators and school resource officers that a student may have a weapon at the school. Police investigated, located and confiscated the weapon, officials said. The student was arrested and taken to Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.
The incident was resolved in minutes, according to officials, and police investigation revealed that the student did not intend to harm anyone.
Officials did not specify what type of weapon it was.
Officials said that after further investigation, police learned that the student got the weapon from his home because his father did not have it lawfully and securely stored. As a result, the father has been charged, according to police.