A string of six shootings over the weekend in Colorado Springs resulted in two deaths and three injuries, according to police.

The city has 33 homicides this year. Colorado Springs police reported a record-breaking 44 homicides in 2021.

Here's the latest on the shootings and investigations:

2100 block of Academy Place:

- Around 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired outside The New Havana bar and restaurant, located just of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. A victim was found with a gunshot wound and died while being transported to a hospital. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

- One person was shot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside The New Havana and transported to a hospital, police said. The victim's condition is unknown. Police said this is not related to the previous incident. No arrest has been made. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that two people were detained after the shooting.

1900 block of North Academy Boulevard:

- On Friday, police were sent to investigate a call for service related to a shooting. Officers determined there was a road rage incident that resulted in a suspect firing two shots, one of which grazed a victim's shoulder. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

3000 block of Hancock Expressway:

- On Friday, police responded to a call for service regarding a shooting. They located a male suffering a gunshot wound and provided aid. The man succumbed to his injuries. No arrest was made and the investigation is ongoing.

300 block of North Union Boulevard:

- On Saturday afternoon, police received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots. After arriving, police learned a robbery had taken place outside a convenience store. An employee confronted the robber, who proceeded to fire several shots. Nobody was injured. No arrest has been made.

700 block of Prospect Street:

- On Sunday night, police responded to reports of shots fired in Memorial Park. Police learned two men exchanged gunfire and one woman was injured as a result. The wound caused nonlife-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene. No arrest has been made.

None of the shootings have resulted in arrests. However, according to police, that is part of the reality of solving crimes.

"Cases are not solved in 45 minutes or less with commercial breaks," said Robert Tornabene, a Colorado Springs police spokesman. "In many instances we are working with limited information or inoperable surveillance cameras which hamper the ability of investigators to work the case."

Cases are assigned for investigation by Colorado Springs police based on the likelihood they may be cleared, Tornabene said. In this context, "cleared" means a case is closed due to arrest or otherwise. If a case has a low chance of being solved, it is given a lower priority.

"All the incidents this weekend are high-priority cases and investigators are working those cases to develop suspect information to clear these cases," Tornabene said.