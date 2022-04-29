A thief stole a construction vehicle and drove it into multiple business along West Colorado Avenue Friday morning, causing a path of destruction, police said.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the 2600 block of W. Colorado Ave. around 1 a.m. and found an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to businesses, police said.

The thief stole the vehicle, a truck towing a trailer with a road barrier attached to the end, outside of city limits and abandoned the vehicle after the rampage.

Law enforcement shut down Walnut Street to 7th Avenue for several hours because the thief also damaged multiple gas meters, officer said.

Roads were open in time for morning commutes.

No arrest have been made, police said.