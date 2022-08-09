Tara Sabin, stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who died after being forced to drink large amounts of water, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a Class 5 felony, on Tuesday.

Sabin, 44, was originally charged with first-degree murder after her stepson, Zachary Sabin, was found dead in a urine-soaked diaper on March 11, 2020, at their Black Forest home. Her husband and the child’s biological father, Ryan Sabin, 43, was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in Zachary’s death as well as child abuse counts related to their other children, ages 2 to 15.

Zachary was a fifth grader at Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs, according to his obituary. His mother, Angela Tuetken, said he sang in the choir there, was an avid reader, and loved animals.

Zachary and his brother, Mythias, switched between their mother's and father’s houses every other week since their parents' divorce in 2011. Zachary also had four half-siblings and four step-siblings.

Zachary died of forced water intoxication, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said, after he was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over a four-hour time period, without eating. During the investigation, Tara Sabin told authorities that Zachary suffered from a genetic urological issue and needed to stay hydrated.

That night, Zachary began vomiting and developed pain in his legs, an arrest affidavit said. When Zachary complained about the pain to his father and threw a tantrum on the floor, Ryan Sabin allegedly kicked his son twice in ordering him to get up.

According to the affidavit, Ryan Sabin picked up his son and when he let him go, he dropped to the ground and hit his head on the floor. Zachary became nonverbal and drowsy before he was put to bed, an autopsy stated.

Ryan Sabin called 911 about 6:15 a.m. on March 11 after he found Zachary in his bed with foam coming from his mouth and blood on his bed.

The coroner found blood on his left eyebrow and forehead, according to the report. The 11-year-old also had bruises on his head, arms, shin and buttocks.

Five other children also were victims of abuse, the affidavit said.

Warrants for the couple’s arrest were issued the morning of June 16, 2020, and they turned themselves in that night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Before pleading guilty Tuesday, Tara Sabin admitted it was “clear that Zach was injured” the night before he died and that she did not call 911 or seek medical attention for him.

The next hearing for Ryan Sabin is set for Aug. 23. The prosecution said his jury trial is not expected to occur before November.

Tara Sabin was sentenced to four years' probation. If she violates any conditions of the plea deal, she could be sentenced to one to three years in prison and a subsequent mandatory two-year parole period. She and Ryan Sabin have posted bond and are not in custody.