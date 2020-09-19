A man is in custody following a hours-long standoff with El Paso County sheriff's deputies east of Colorado Springs Saturday evening.
Peyton residents in the area of the 14000 block of Clifford Drive, which is south of Falcon Highway and Curtis Road, were asked to stay inside their homes and keep away from doors and windows during the standoff.
The Sheriff's Office told Gazette news partner KKTV that the standoff stemmed from a domestic call that came in around 3 p.m.
The suspect, 66-year old Craig Jackson, was taken into custody, KKTV reported. The Sheriff's Office told the news station that a woman who was inside the home when deputies arrived was able to get out and was treated by medics.
No other details were provided by the Sheriff's Office, which first tweeted about the incident at about 5:30 p.m.
At 8:18 p.m., deputies reported that a suspect had been taken into custody with "no further incident."
Barricaded suspect in the 14000 block of Clifford Dr. Shelter in place is in effect from Curtis Rd east to Southfork Dr and from John Ross Court north to Falcon Hwy. Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiations Unit on scene. Multiple law enforcement vehicles on scene. https://t.co/cvpfiuVQCW pic.twitter.com/ElyrbSFNIy— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 20, 2020
