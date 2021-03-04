A standoff on a quiet residential street southeast of Colorado Springs is continuing Thursday afternoon. The scene was still active as of 3:35 p.m.
Deputies have been in the neighborhood since just after 7:30 a.m. when they first responded to the home on Stingray Lane on a reported domestic violence incident.
“It escalated pretty quickly, so within half an hour we had our tactical support unit deployed, as the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home,” said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacqueline Reed.
Five schools in the area were placed on secured perimeter status, though Widefield School District 3 eventually dropped that to a single school, Grand Mountain, a K-8 school less than a mile from the scene. At the end of the school day, all of the statuses for each school were lifted. The status was precautionary and is standard procedure when law enforcement activity is happening in close proximity to a school. All students and staff were reportedly safe.
Reed said authorities believe the man is inside alone at a home on Stingray Lane.
