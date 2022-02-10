A standoff between an armed man and law enforcement in a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs continued Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called about 11 a.m. to the 4000 block of Excursion Drive near French Elementary School about a man who has a warrant for his arrest related to domestic violence, the Sherriff's Office said. He is the lone person inside the home.
The Sheriff's Office asked residents within a quarter-mile of the area to shelter in place. Nearby French Elementary School is on a precautionary "lockout" status, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that caregivers are asked not to respond to the school at this time.
"Stay away from exterior doors and windows," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "Anyone one else stay out of the area for your safety."
