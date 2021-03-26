Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man at a supermarket in east Colorado Springs Thursday evening.
Jarvis Wynne was taken into custody when officers responded to a 6:10 p.m. call about a disturbance at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1725 N. Union Blvd. near Lelaray Street and found a man with a stab wound to the arm, according to police.
Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was treated at a nearby hospital.
During the call, one of the patrol cars caught fire, but firefighters quickly put it out, police said. No other property was damaged in the fire, which was thought to be related to issues with the engine.
"The cruiser fire was a separate incident and not related to the original call for service," an official wrote in a news release.