The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting deputies with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office in an investigation into the death of 51-year-old Jesus Lozano, the bureau announced Tuesday.

Lozano was shot in his home around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Wilking Way in Costilla County, CBI said in a news release. Lozano died at a hospital in Alamosa. Law enforcement considers the shooting a homicide.

According to the bureau, a preliminary investigation suggests there may have been an altercation between Lozano and another person leading up to the shooting. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that the two people knew each other.