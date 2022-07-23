An active-duty member of the U.S. Army was served and released by Colorado Springs police after accidentally shooting a friend while drunk early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police were notified of a shooting in the 2500 block of Bellamy Street just before 2:25 a.m. When police arrived, they were told that one person had been shot in a drive-by shooting, but the stories they were told were inconsistent, police said. Eventually, police learned that a drunken man was handling a gun and shot his friend by accident.
All of the people there were members of the U.S Army, and police notified their chain of command.